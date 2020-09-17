Friday The 13th Part 3 Movie (1982) - Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker

Friday The 13th Part 3 Movie (1982) - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Having revived from his wounds, Jason Voorhees takes refuge at a cabin near Crystal Lake.

As a group of co-eds arrive for their vacation, Jason continues his offing spree.

Director: Steve Miner Writers: Martin Kitrosser, Carol Watson, Victor Miller Stars: Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker