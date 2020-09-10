Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local women part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Local women part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Local women part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

A local woman participated in a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is moving forward.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Harini_Iyengar

Harini Iyengar RT @Harini_Iyengar: This is not a facetious question. Do you take part in or know of any organised team sport conducted in a COVID-secure w… 2 days ago

Harini_Iyengar

Harini Iyengar This is not a facetious question. Do you take part in or know of any organised team sport conducted in a COVID-secu… https://t.co/asSWyUjWLj 2 days ago

clare_ppn

ClarePPN RT @Clare_Women: We are inviting the women of Clare to take part in our COVID-19 impact survey. The findings of this survey will help us d… 6 days ago

Clare_Women

NCCWN Clare Women's Network We are inviting the women of Clare to take part in our COVID-19 impact survey. The findings of this survey will he… https://t.co/lcGqHU9MZD 1 week ago

Clare_Women

NCCWN Clare Women's Network We are inviting the women of Clare to take part in our COVID-19 impact survey. The findings of this survey will he… https://t.co/6xHFwkDD8V 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial [Video]

Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial

Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:41Published
Local clinical trial expert 'not surprised' by COVID-19 vaccine trial halt [Video]

Local clinical trial expert 'not surprised' by COVID-19 vaccine trial halt

The race to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to the market has hit a snag. One of the companies working to develop the drug, AstraZeneca, has put its clinical trial on hold after a patient got sick.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:14Published
Doctor warns rushing for a COVID-19 vaccine could be dangerous, local volunteer encouraging push for cure [Video]

Doctor warns rushing for a COVID-19 vaccine could be dangerous, local volunteer encouraging push for cure

The race for a coronavirus vaccine is moving backward. At least for AstraZeneca and Oxford University, but doctors urge vaccine makers to take things slow.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:34Published