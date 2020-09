Promising coronavirus treatment

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 03:24s - Published 2 minutes ago

PEOPLE"GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT: "ANDI'M PLEASED TO TELL YOUTHAT NOW THERE'S AN AMPLESUPPLY OF THIS DRUG IN THESTATE OF OKLAHOMA."ONE DAY AFTER THE WHITEHOUSE TASK FORCE RANKEDOKLAHOMA FIFTH INTHE NATION FOR COVID-19CASES... GOVERNOR STITTTOUTING A TREATMENT TODAYFOR PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED BYTHE VIRUS.

THE GOVERNOR SAYSTHE U-S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICES SENT 810VIALS OF REMDESIVIR TOOKLAHOMA THIS WEEK... ANDWE'LL GET ANOTHER THREE-HUNDRED VIALS NEXT WEEK.GOVERNOR STITT SAYS THOSEVIALS ARE GOING TO HOSPITALSIN TULSA, TAHLEQUAH,McALESTER, NORMAN ANDOKLAHOMA CITY... AMONGOTHERS.

HE SAYS HOSPITALSCAN ALSO REQUEST THE DRUGWHEN NEEDED.THAT DRUG IS PROVEN TOLESSEN SYMPTOMS FROM THEVIRUS.

MASON MAURO JOINS USLIVE WITH THE STORY OF ONEMAN WHO SAYS..

IT SAVED HISLIFE.I'M HERE AT ST.

FRANCISHOSPITAL - THEY'RE ONE OFFOUR HOSPITALS HERE IN TULSAEXPECTED TO GET REMDESIVIRTHIS WEEK.

HOSPITALS AREUSING THE DRUGS TO TREATCOVID PATIENTS - A PRIESTIN ENID TELLS ME REMDESIVIRHELPED SAVE HIS LIFE.(SOT Mason) "That was a veryscary moment and that wasthe realization that I had alot of inordinantattachments in life." :06GOVERNOR STITT SAID IN APRESSER THURSDAY - OVER 800VIALS OF ANTI-VIRAL DRUG -REMDESIVIR - ARE ON THE FASTTRACK TO OKLAHOMA HOSPITALS.(SOT Gov.

Stitt / (R)Oklahoma) "Remdesivir isreally starting to showpromising signs.

It'shelping people." :05 DR.MOUSUMI SOM WITH O-S-UMEDICAL CENTER SAYS THETREATMENT DRUG WAS APPROVEDFOR EMERGENCY USE BYTHE FOOD AND DRUGADMINISTRATION IN APRIL.AN EXPERIMENT PUBLISHED BYTHE NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OFMEDICINE PROVES REMDESIVIRSHORTENS THE TIME TORECOVERY IN COVID-19PATIENTS.

(SOT Dr. MousumiSom / OSU Med) So that's abig deal when you're apatient who's suffering fromCOVID-19." :05 REMDESIVIR -THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LIFEAND DEATH FOR 71-YEAR-OLD MARK MASON.

INJUNE - THE PRIEST IN ENID,OKLAHOMA - FELT SOME UNUSUALBODY CHILLS AMID THE HOTSUMMER HEAT.

(SOT Mark Mason/ Priest) "I was chilling sobad I asked this person, Isaid, 'You better come andsee what's happening.'" :06A RUSH TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM- MASON TESTED POSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUS.

(SOT Mason)"We kind of knew that thiswas COVID at the time." :04MASON TELLS 2 WORKS FOR YOU- HE WAS SENT HOME WITH MILDCOVID SYMPTOMS.10 DAYS LATERHIS CONDITION TURNED SEVERE.(SOT Mason) "I went to theemergency room and they putme in the hospital rightaway." :03ii THE PRIESTSPENT THE NEXT 15 DAYS ATINTEGRIS MEDICAL CENTER -HALF OF THEM IN THEINTENSIVE CARE UNIT.

AFTERTWO DAYS - STRUGGLING TOBREATHE - MASON SAYS HISDOCTORS WERE CONSIDERING ALAST-DITCH EFFORT TO GET AIRIN HIS LUNGS.

"One of thepulmonary specialists hadcalled me and said, 'I'mgoing to bring you a cup ofcoffee in the morning.'

Shenever brought the coffee.She came with the intentionof putting meon a ventilator." :12INSTEAD - DOCTORS TRIED ANI-V TREATMENT - A DRUGCOCKTAIL OF STEROIDS,ANTI-INFLAMMATORY DRUGS, ANDREMDESIVIR.

(SOT Mason)"I'm sure those drugs didget me over the hump." :03MASON WAS RELEASED FROM THEHOSPITAL TOWARD THE END OFJULY.HETELLS ME HE STILL HASTROUBLE WITH SENSE OF SMELLBUT LUCKY TO BE IN THECONDITION THAT HE IS.

ST.FRANCIS, ST.

JOHNS,HILLCREST MED, AND HILLCRESTSOUTH ARE ALL SET TO GET THETREATMENT THIS WEEK.

ASMALLER SHIPMENT OF 300VIALS WILL BE SENT OUT BYTHE STATE NEXT WEEK.

LIVE INTULSA - MASON MAURO - 2WORKS FOR YOU.