Local women part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

A woman from our area seems hopeful as well -- as she was one of the participants in the first phase of the trial. 41 Action News reporter Emma James spoke to her today. The DNA vaccine developed by Inovio differs from traditional vaccines that use a live or weakened version of the virus.

A local teacher whoparticipated in the first phaseof the trial with her sistertellsme she's glad to see it'smoving forward and she'sanxious to see if it'll beapproved."ELLIE LILLY, PARTICIPATED ININOVIO VACCINE TRIALS"I'm really just excited to gettoApril and know how my bodyresponded to the vaccine."ELLIE LILLY AND HERSISTER HEATHERRECEIVED INJECTIONS OFTHE INOVIO VACCINE INAPRIL.SINCE GETTING THEVACCINE - THEY'VE BEENON THE LOOKOUT FOR ANYSIDE EFFECTS AND SAY -NONE SO FAR.ELLIE LILLY, PARTICIPATED ININOVIO VACCINE TRIALS"To me that's like the firsthopeful indication that thingsare going wellDR. JOHN ERVIN -PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATORWITH THE CENTER FOPHARMACEUTICALRESEARCH SAYS PHASE2/3 OF THE TRIAL WILLSTART SOON.IT'S A PROCESS THATWOULD TYPICALLY TAKEYEARS -DR. JOHN ERVIN, PRINCIPALINVESTIGATOR, CENTER FORPHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH"We can't wait years to getthis one, we need to get itthere quickly, the quicker thebetter, as long as we knowthat number one it's safe,number two it's effective."ERVIN SAYS HE WON'TKNOW THE SPECIFICS OFHOW IT'S WORKING UNTILTHE STUDY IS COMPLETE.HE SEES THE COMPANYMOVING FORWARD AS ASIGN THINGS ARE GOINGWELL.SOMETHING ELLIE IS VERYHAPPY TO HEAR - EVEN IFHER AND HER SISTER'SEFFORTS ARE ONLY TOFURTHER THE RESEARCH.ELLIE LILLY, PARTICIPATED ININOVIO VACCINE TRIALS"I really feel like it'simportantand it gives me a lot of hope,and I know that it gives her alot of hope, it's exciting, it'sexciting."EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"The University of KansasMedical Center and Children'sMercy have been doing trialswith the Astra Zeneca vaccine- however at the moment it'spaused in the U.S. amid sideeffect concerns.

The hospitalstell me they anticipate itresuming but they can'tcomment on it until it does.Emma James, 41 ActionNews."