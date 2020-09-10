Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Local women part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Local women part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Local women part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

A local woman participated in a trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is moving forward.

PHARMACEUTICALCOMPANY "INOVIO" ISAWAITING APPROVAL TOMOVE TO A NEW PHASEOF TESTING FOR ACORONAVIRUS VACCINE --A HOPEFUL SIGN AS OTHERTRIALS HAVE BEEN PUT ONHOLDA WOMAN FROM OURAREA SEEMS HOPEFUL ASWELL -- AS SHE WAS ONEOF THE PARTICIPANTS INTHE FIRST PHASE OF THETRIAL.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESSPOKE TO HER TODAY.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"The DNA vaccine developedby Inovio differs fromtraditional vaccines that use alive or weakened verson of thevirus.

A local teacher whoparticipated in the first phaseof the trial with her sistertellsme she's glad to see it'smoving forward and she'sanxious to see if it'll beapproved."ELLIE LILLY, PARTICIPATED ININOVIO VACCINE TRIALS"I'm really just excited to gettoApril and know how my bodyresponded to the vaccine."ELLIE LILLY AND HERSISTER HEATHERRECEIVED INJECTIONS OFTHE INOVIO VACCINE INAPRIL.SINCE GETTING THEVACCINE - THEY'VE BEENON THE LOOKOUT FOR ANYSIDE EFFECTS AND SAY -NONE SO FAR.ELLIE LILLY, PARTICIPATED ININOVIO VACCINE TRIALS"To me that's like the firsthopeful indication that thingsare going wellDR. JOHN ERVIN -PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATORWITH THE CENTER FOPHARMACEUTICALRESEARCH SAYS PHASE2/3 OF THE TRIAL WILLSTART SOON.IT'S A PROCESS THATWOULD TYPICALLY TAKEYEARS -DR. JOHN ERVIN, PRINCIPALINVESTIGATOR, CENTER FORPHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH"We can't wait years to getthis one, we need to get itthere quickly, the quicker thebetter, as long as we knowthat number one it's safe,number two it's effective."ERVIN SAYS HE WON'TKNOW THE SPECIFICS OFHOW IT'S WORKING UNTILTHE STUDY IS COMPLETE.HE SEES THE COMPANYMOVING FORWARD AS ASIGN THINGS ARE GOINGWELL.SOMETHING ELLIE IS VERYHAPPY TO HEAR - EVEN IFHER AND HER SISTER'SEFFORTS ARE ONLY TOFURTHER THE RESEARCH.ELLIE LILLY, PARTICIPATED ININOVIO VACCINE TRIALS"I really feel like it'simportantand it gives me a lot of hope,and I know that it gives her alot of hope, it's exciting, it'sexciting."EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"The University of KansasMedical Center and Children'sMercy have been doing trialswith the Astra Zeneca vaccine- however at the moment it'spaused in the U.S. amid sideeffect concerns.

The hospitalstell me they anticipate itresuming but they can'tcomment on it until it does.Emma James, 41 ActionNews."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Harini_Iyengar

Harini Iyengar RT @Harini_Iyengar: This is not a facetious question. Do you take part in or know of any organised team sport conducted in a COVID-secure w… 2 days ago

Harini_Iyengar

Harini Iyengar This is not a facetious question. Do you take part in or know of any organised team sport conducted in a COVID-secu… https://t.co/asSWyUjWLj 2 days ago

clare_ppn

ClarePPN RT @Clare_Women: We are inviting the women of Clare to take part in our COVID-19 impact survey. The findings of this survey will help us d… 6 days ago

Clare_Women

NCCWN Clare Women's Network We are inviting the women of Clare to take part in our COVID-19 impact survey. The findings of this survey will he… https://t.co/lcGqHU9MZD 1 week ago

Clare_Women

NCCWN Clare Women's Network We are inviting the women of Clare to take part in our COVID-19 impact survey. The findings of this survey will he… https://t.co/6xHFwkDD8V 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial [Video]

Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial

Looking for volunteers for vaccine trial

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:41Published
Local clinical trial expert 'not surprised' by COVID-19 vaccine trial halt [Video]

Local clinical trial expert 'not surprised' by COVID-19 vaccine trial halt

The race to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to the market has hit a snag. One of the companies working to develop the drug, AstraZeneca, has put its clinical trial on hold after a patient got sick.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:14Published
Doctor warns rushing for a COVID-19 vaccine could be dangerous, local volunteer encouraging push for cure [Video]

Doctor warns rushing for a COVID-19 vaccine could be dangerous, local volunteer encouraging push for cure

The race for a coronavirus vaccine is moving backward. At least for AstraZeneca and Oxford University, but doctors urge vaccine makers to take things slow.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:34Published