Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.

Once again, Lev Parnas is facing federal charges.

This time, Newser reports it's for allegedly defrauding investors with his company Fraud Guarantee.

We couldn't say it better ourselves—the behavior alleged today is indeed fraudulent—guaranteed.

FBI Assistant Director Bill Sweeney.

Newser reports New York prosecutors said Thursday that Parnas and business partner David Correia lured investors into putting over $2 million in the company.

Newser reports the company was designed to provide fraud protection.

However, the pair allegedly blew the money on political donations and luxury car leases.

Parnas and Correia also paid President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani $500,000 to advise and endorse Fraud Guarantee.

Giuliani has not been charged.

Parnas and Correia have already been indicted on campaign finance charges.