Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 35 seconds ago

Real estate intrest levels continue to drop amid pandemic and houses are selling faster.

Realty where today one licensed real estate agent told me houses are selling faster now than they have in over 10 years.

"the rates just started going lower and lower."

According to caldwell banking and real estate agent christa estes, since the start of the pandemic the interest rate for buying a house dropped.

"we're at 2.75% for a 30 year fix which is astronomically low."

According to estes that means a house that costs about 150,000 is now close to 78,000 on a 30 year mortgage (you will need to explain how.

Is it because of the interest.) because of this she says houses in north mississippi are selling fast.

"things we're selling right and left."

Estes says in january there were about 740 houses on the market in north mississippi.

Now there are only about 460 houses on the market.

She says the shortage is continuing because younger estes says in january there were about 740 houses on the market in north mississippi.

Now there are only about 460 houses on the market.

She says the shortage is continuing because younger owners are buying homes at lower costs.

"alot of millennials are coming into the market that have never purchased a home."

Estes says with costs being so low buying a home is now competetive.

Some even offering more money than a house costs to beat out other offers.

"so if you're going to be looking you need to have an aggressive agent that is going to be searching and as it hits the market get you in it."

Estes did say that although homes are selling faster,the closing process can take a little longer than usual now that many bankers are working remotely from home.

Reporting live in tupelo erin wilson wtva 9 news first time claims for