Carole Bakin Premieres on Dancing With the Stars

Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 04:15s - Published
Carole Baskin of the hit Netflix show Tiger King premiered on the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars this week.

During the premiere, the family of Baskin's late husband Don Lewis aired a commercial asking for information regarding the disappearance of Lewis and if Baskin was involved with the disappearance.

The controversy caused a lot of discussion on social media.


