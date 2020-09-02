Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

THN/North Central Volleyball

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
THN/North Central Volleyball
Lady Patriots won on the road

Wins three-nothing... terre haute north volleyball visited north central.... morgan adams with the ace for the lady patriots....her serve was awesome....she won nine straight points for north in the first set.... north central setter may-lee mccoskey with a nice cross court shot..... the senior celebrated her 18th birthday wednesday...happy birthday may-lee... north's size was just to much for north central....chloe southard with a big spike that wasn't going to be returned..

Terre haute north wins three-nothing at north central.... one of the great things about my 18 years covering sports in the wabash valley is the awesome people i've been able to meet and work with at different high schools....




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KticSports

KTIC Sports Football Posts for West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Volleyball posts for B… https://t.co/OC4XHETQq0 10 minutes ago

Darinsvenson

Darin Svenson RT @ighsauscores: Volleyball (Varsity) Score Posted - North Fayette Valley TigerHawks defeat Central Elkader Warriors 3-1 (22-25, 25-14, 25… 22 minutes ago

ighsauscores

@IGHSAUScores Volleyball (Varsity) Score Posted - North Fayette Valley TigerHawks defeat Central Elkader Warriors 3-1 (22-25, 25-… https://t.co/j08C3FzH9v 34 minutes ago

NFVtigerhawks

NFVtigerhawks Volleyball (Varsity) Score Posted - North Fayette Valley TigerHawks defeat Central Elkader Warriors 3-1 (22-25, 25-… https://t.co/oYYztsRGwJ 35 minutes ago

COAvball

COA Volleyball RT @Rick_Sports10: TH North volleyball wins 3-0 at North Central 52 minutes ago

SWI_Sports

SW Indiana Sports Volleyball | Final TH North 3 North Central 0 https://t.co/zY69N5YpxV 2 hours ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler TH North volleyball wins 3-0 at North Central 2 hours ago

LegionMedicine

Legion Collegiate Sports Medicine RT @legion_academy: The volleyball match versus North Central has been cancelled for tonight. It has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 28.… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

High School Volleyball: Heritage sweeps Adams Central [Video]

High School Volleyball: Heritage sweeps Adams Central

Heritage topped Adams Central in three sets on Tuesday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
Bloomfield North Central volleyball [Video]

Bloomfield North Central volleyball

Lady Cardinals beat Lady T-Birds

Credit: WTHIPublished
Benton Central volleyball spoils Senior Night for Lafayette Jeff [Video]

Benton Central volleyball spoils Senior Night for Lafayette Jeff

The Bison improve to 8-1 on the season.

Credit: WLFIPublished