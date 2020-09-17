Worcester Takes Steps To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus
Worcester was listed as a high risk community for coronavirus infection.
WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Worcester Among 6 New Communities Listed As High Risk For CoronavirusSchool sports have been postponed and enforcement is being stepped up in Worcester. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Worcester Designated As High Risk For Coronavirus InfectionsPeople were lining up in Worcester for coronavirus tests after the new state data was released. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra..