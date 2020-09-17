Worcester Takes Steps To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Worcester Among 6 New Communities Listed As High Risk For Coronavirus



School sports have been postponed and enforcement is being stepped up in Worcester. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:21 Published 3 hours ago

Worcester Designated As High Risk For Coronavirus Infections



People were lining up in Worcester for coronavirus tests after the new state data was released. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:29 Published 5 hours ago