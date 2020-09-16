Global  
 

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally

Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains.

Acrosssouthern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, homeowners and businesses begancleaning up and officials inspected bridges and highways for safety.

Theclean-up begins a day after Sally rolled through with 105 mph winds, a surgeof seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 metres) of rain in many placesbefore it began to break up.


