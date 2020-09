COVID-19 causes canceled games for MRA and Jackson Prep Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:37s - Published 6 minutes ago COVID-19 causes canceled games for MRA and Jackson Prep The unfortunate new normal for the 2020 football season is canceled or postponed games due to COVID-19 and quarantines. MRA and Jackson Prep are fine but their opponents are not. Now the local MAIS are trying to pick up the pieces and repair their schedule as best they can. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOOTBALL SCHEDULES INTHE METRO. MRA WILL MISS OUT ONFRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME AGAINSTPHILADELPHIA AND AS OFNOW, NEXT WEEK'S GAME AGAINSTBAY SPRINGSBECAUSE OF THOSE OPPONENTS WILLBEUNDER QUARANTINE.MRA HEAD COACH HERBERT DAVISACKNOWLEDGES THAT NOT ONLY ISDEALINGWITH A CANCELED GAME BECAUSE OFCOVID-19CHALLENGING BUT SO IS TRYING TOREPLACE THATGAME. NO LEADS YET. MAYBE WE HAD ONEWE COULD GO TO, YOU KNOWGOING UP NORTH NEXT WEEK-NORTHMISSISSIPPI AND WE KIND OFDECLINED THAT EARLIER BUT THATWAS BEFORE WE KNEW ANYTHINGABOUT THE PHILLY GAME SO I DON'TKNOW ABOUT THAT WE MAY GET BACKIN ON THAT BUT IT MAY BE TOOLATEON THAT ONE. I DON'T KNOW. JACKSON PREP IS ALSO IN THE SAMEBOAT. THEIR GAME AGAINST LAMARSCHOOL SCHEDULED FOR THIS FRIDAYNIGHT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TOCOVID-19 CONCERNS.JACKSON PREP IS AVERAGING 44POINTSPER GAME AND IS 3 AND OH ON THEYEAR.THEIR HEAD COACH ISN'T SURPRISEDBY THISCANCELLATION BECAUSE IT'S AN THEUNFORTUNATE NEW NORMAL FOR THISSEASON. WELL THIS WAS A PROCESS WE KNEWWE WOULD HAVE TO BEDEALING WITH THROUGHOUT THESEASON. WE HOPED ITWOULDN'T BE THIS GAME BUTTHROUGHOUT THE SEASON YOU'REGOING TO HAVE THIS PROBLEM THATPOPS UP SO I THINK IT'S GOING TOBE MOSTLY WHO'S GOT MOST OFTHEIR TEAM READY AT THE END OFTHE SEASON. THAT'S GOING TOBE THE BIGGEST THING TO GETTHROUGH AND MAKE SURE YOU'REIN THE PLAYOFFS SO YOU CAN DOWELL THERE.THE PATRIOTS NEXT GAME IS ON THEROAD AGAINST TAYLORSVILLE THEDEFENDING 2A STATE CHAMPIONS ONTHE 25THTHAT'S IT FOR SPORTS.WE'LL BE RIGHT BAC





