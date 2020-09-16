Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 days ago

However, before it does, it needs to hire several employees.

The city is excited to have its grand opening in January of 2021.

The new West Lafayette Wellness Center is hiring several full time and part time positions

On its way to opening up.

But before it does it's looking to hire several employees.

I talked with city officials who gave me a tour of the center and they showed me what sets this facility a part from others.

"the whole point of the whole wellness center is to make sure we canccomidate as needs of as many citizens as possible."- john dennis from a state of the art swimming pool..

To every form of fitness class you can think of..

The west lafayette wellness center has been a vision the city is finally making happen.

"there are a lot of fitness opportunities through out the area but we didn't have a one size fits all fitness facility for our citizens in west lafayette so i thought it was important that we provide that amenity."- john dennis the west lafayette parks department has been wanting to build a wellness center for years..

Mainly because the people who live in west lafayette have been asking for it.

"for about the last 50 years the number one thing on that master plan that the citizens have talked about is having a health and wellness center in the city of west lafayette and we are doing it now."-kathy lozano the center will be fully ada accessible..

And the bathrooms will be welcoming to everyone as well as private.

"unique to this building will be our single use restrooms and locker rooms."- kathy lozano and while the city is excited to have their grand opening in january of 20-21..

Before they do..

They need to hire several employees.

"we have some full time positions for people to work in our club house which will be our child care area we have part time positions there as well."-kathy.

Memberships will start going on sale october 5th.

Individual memberships will cost 40 dollars a month and a family membership will be 63.

To apply for open positions go the city of west lafayettes website or call city hall.

Chief meteorologist chad evans joins us now with the first