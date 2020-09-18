Westside hosts Central Friday at the Ed Defore

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 6 minutes ago

It's the season opener for Bibb County teams.

Welcome therrell to thompson stadium and finally ... westside up against the central chargers at the ed defore ... speaking of westside and central ... it's a classic rivalry game between two macon teams with lots of history ... but history ain't on central's side since coach spoon took over as head coach in 2009 the seminoles have beaten central 11 straight years :01-:06 coach sample, he's my guy.

He keeps me laughing.

Just a great guy.

Class act guy.

He's doing a great job over there they played us tough last year.

I think the final scores was like 24-20.

He has some really good c1 3 b13 players.

They've bought into what he's trying to preach and teach them coach spoon also touched on the keys to picking up the win in their season opener ... :01-:06 in order for us to get the w, i think we're going to have to score more points than them.

It's going to be tough.

They have a very solid team.