Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter protesters storm government building in New York

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Black Lives Matter protesters storm government building in New York
Black Lives Matter protesters storm government building in New York

Black Lives Matter protesters stormed inside a government building in Washington Square Park, New York, on Wednesday evening (September 16).

The group waved flames and chanted as the forced their way into the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) centre inside the Federal building.

BLM activists and left-wing groups who were part of the demonstration said they were calling for ICE to be abolished.

Opponents claim it is responsible for the ''separation of families in U.S. detainment camps''.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

BLM Protesters Shut Down George Washington Bridge in New York City

Black Lives Matter protesters were out in force Saturday night, stopping traffic for a time on the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

insightfull101

Jdm Black Lives Matter Protesters In Pittsburgh Charged After Harassing, Cursing Out Diners | Zero Hedge https://t.co/q2QdFDpMVp 2 minutes ago

DannySabato2

Danny Sabato RT @nowthisnews: Federal officers began stockpiling ammunition and looked into obtaining ‘heat rays’ to fend off Black Lives Matter protest… 2 minutes ago

USA6635

USA66 RT @ThomasSowell: When the mobs of protesters declare "Black lives matter," does that mean ALL black lives matter — or only the less than o… 3 minutes ago

mrcleansedotcom

MASKS: ARE FEAR....SPREADING FEAR!!! DANGEROUS!!! Black Lives Matter Protesters In Pittsburgh Charged After Harassing, Cursing Out Diners | Zero Hedge https://t.co/gAbiQsO5JO 4 minutes ago

dobrien80

Dan O'Brien RT @zerohedge: Black Lives Matter Protesters In Pittsburgh Charged After Harassing, Cursing Out Diners https://t.co/fQJRs5eXJl 6 minutes ago

PeteDurnell

Pete Durnell @TVKev Performance was totally inappropriate for the UK. Police here are far more likely to be using their knees t… https://t.co/NLF3cGyUnv 15 minutes ago

BinghamtonDaily

John Solak Black Lives Matter Protesters In Pittsburgh Charged After Harassing, Cursing Out Diners | Zero Hedge https://t.co/vWK6CPeeY4 17 minutes ago

SethMukunzi

Seth @MightiJamie This what Trump also called Black Lives Matter Movement protesters, "thugs". But @MightiJamie watch th… https://t.co/otQiG3PLFE 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power [Video]

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power

For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
Doctor Apologizes After Viral Tweet Falsely Accused Protesters Of Attacking Daughter In Baltimore [Video]

Doctor Apologizes After Viral Tweet Falsely Accused Protesters Of Attacking Daughter In Baltimore

A Texas doctor deleted his Twitter account and apologized after he falsely accused Black Lives Matter protesters of attacking his daughter in Baltimore over the weekend.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:38Published
Texas Doctor Apologizes After Viral Tweet Falsely Accused BLM Protesters Of Attacking Daughter In Baltimore [Video]

Texas Doctor Apologizes After Viral Tweet Falsely Accused BLM Protesters Of Attacking Daughter In Baltimore

A Texas doctor deleted his Twitter account and apologized after he falsely accused Black Lives Matter protesters of attacking his daughter in Baltimore over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:47Published