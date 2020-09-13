Black Lives Matter protesters storm government building in New York

Black Lives Matter protesters stormed inside a government building in Washington Square Park, New York, on Wednesday evening (September 16).

The group waved flames and chanted as the forced their way into the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) centre inside the Federal building.

BLM activists and left-wing groups who were part of the demonstration said they were calling for ICE to be abolished.

Opponents claim it is responsible for the ''separation of families in U.S. detainment camps''.