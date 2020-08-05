Global  
 

Andhra BJP vice president arrested, section 144 imposed ahead of 'Chalo Amalapuram'

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vice president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has been arrested last night in Amalapuram.

His arrest took place ahead of state BJP's call for 'Chalo Amalapuram' on September 18.

Section 144 and Section 30 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Konaseema region, ahead of state BJP's call for 'Chalo Amalapuram' today over incident where a chariot at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple had caught fire on September 05.

BJP and other parties alleged that it was a hatched conspiracy.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), K V Mohan Rao informed, "There is no permission for 'Chalo Amalapuram'."


