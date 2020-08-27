Equity indices trade higher, pharma stocks rally

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday on the back of weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve indicated the interest rate could stay close to zero for years. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 141 points or 0.36 per cent at 39,162 while the Nifty 50 lost by 39 points or 0.34 per cent at 11,565. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty private bank losing by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank dropped by 1.3 per cent to Rs 369.85 per share while HDFC Bank lowered by 1 per cent. The other major losers were Hindalco, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.However, HCL Technologies moved up by 2 per cent to Rs 811.20 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.7 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and Asian Paints also traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605. Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19. Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday on the back of positive global cues as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine were rekindled after AstraZeneca resumed its phase three trial. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 273 points or 0.7 per cent at 39,127 while the Nifty 50 gained by 69 points or 0.6 per cent at 11,534.Except for Nifty pharma and FMCG. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT gaining by 2.2 per cent and realty by 3.1 per cent. Among stocks, HCL Technologies spurted by 6.3 per cent to Rs 765 per share while Tech Mahindra moved up by 2.7 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 1.8 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and Wipro by 1.6 per cent.Realty major DLF ticked up by 2.1 per cent to Rs 157.55 per share while Oberoi Realty advanced by 4 per cent to Rs 392. The others which gained were Tata Motors, Adani Ports and HDFC.However, those which lost were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti and Bharti Infratel.
Equity benchmark indices traded one per cent higher during early hours on August 31 on positive global cues and steady flow of foreign institutional investor (FII) funds. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 339 points or 0.86 per cent at 39,806 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.85 per cent at 11,746. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and IT 1.1 per cent. But Nifty pharma dipped by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Future Retail rose by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore. Adani Ports ticked up by 4.2 per cent, Bharti Infratel by 4 per cent and Tata Motors by 3.4 per cent. HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose by 2.1 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively while Bajaj Finserv gained by 1.6 per cent.However, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Cipla suffered losses.
Equity benchmark indices traded flat with a positive bias during early hours on September 16 while Asian stocks rose ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 60 points or 0.15 per cent at 39,105 while the Nifty 50 gained by 19 points or 0.16 per cent at 11,540. Except for Nifty IT and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty auto gaining by 2 per cent and realty by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra accelerated by 4.7 per cent to Rs 642.40 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3 per cent. Tata Motors gained by 2.5 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 1.7 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.6 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.2 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on September 01 as official figures released a day earlier showed 23.9 per cent fall in the economy during the first quarter of the current financial year. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 85 points or 0.22 per cent at 38,714 while the Nifty 50 gained by 27 points or 0.24 per cent at 11,415.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal gaining by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.Among stocks, JSW Steel was up by 2.5 per cent to Rs 276.55 per share, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Infratel, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Finance.However, ONGC dipped by 2.8 per cent to Rs 79.65 per share. Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and energy majors like GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Coal India traded with a negative bias.Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset the weak lead from a softer Wall Street session.
Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on September 11 as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a sharp sell-off in US equities. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 14 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,855 while the Nifty 50 gained by 15 points or 0.13 per cent at 11,464. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were flat except for Nifty IT which gained by 1.3 per cent.Among stocks, Wipro advanced by 2.8 per cent to Rs 292.55 per share while Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services moved up by 1.8 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on September 07 due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 45 points or 0.12 per cent at 38,312 while the Nifty 50 lost by 21 points or 0.18 per cent at 11,313. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty FMCG down by 0.8 per cent, pharma by 0.5 per cent and IT by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, UPL dropped by 3 per cent to Rs 492.90 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 2 per cent, ITC by 1.6 per cent and GAIL by 1.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Larsen and Toubro and Bharti Airtel. However, Bharti Infratel gained by 4.2 per cent to Rs 223.95 per share. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India along with Tata Motors and Tata Steel traded with a positive bias.
Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive terrain on Thursday ahead of the expiry of August series derivative contracts. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 40 points or 0.1 per cent higher at 39,113 while the Nifty 50 gained by 10 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,559. Except for Nifty FMCG and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 6.4 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Most real estate stocks surged after the Maharashtra government's move to cut stamp duty. DLF Ltd advanced by 9.9 per cent while Sunteck Realty jumped by 7.2 per cent, Godrej Realty by 7 per cent and Oberoi Realty by 6.9 per cent. IndusInd Bank gained by 6.5 per cent to Rs 604.70 per share while Axis bank ticked up by 2.1 per cent. Auto majors too witnessed smart gains with Mahindra and Mahindra moving up by 4.2 per cent, Tata Motors by 4.1 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.5 per cent.
