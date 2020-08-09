‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government during a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

He slammed the sedition case that has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged caste based survey in the state.

The survey was allegedly conducted to study people’s perception f the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

He has been asked to appear before the police on 20th of September in connection with the case.

Sanjay Singh said that how can any member of the upper house of Parliament be anti-national.

He said he could be in jail in the next few days and slammed the Uttar Pradesh and the Central government.

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said that the government is indulging in politics of hatred.

Sanjay Singh had earlier also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of buying critical equipment at inflated rates amid the Covid pandemic.

He also made a personal jibe against Yogi Adityanath.

