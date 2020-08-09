‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case

Global  
 

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government during a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

He slammed the sedition case that has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged caste based survey in the state.

The survey was allegedly conducted to study people’s perception f the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

He has been asked to appear before the police on 20th of September in connection with the case.

Sanjay Singh said that how can any member of the upper house of Parliament be anti-national.

He said he could be in jail in the next few days and slammed the Uttar Pradesh and the Central government.

The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said that the government is indulging in politics of hatred.

Sanjay Singh had earlier also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of buying critical equipment at inflated rates amid the Covid pandemic.

He also made a personal jibe against Yogi Adityanath.

Watch the full video for all details on the case.


A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by 'eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.' Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi's appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by 'eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.' Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi's appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.

CM Yogi renames Agra's Mughal museum after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 14 announced that the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra city will be renamed after Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. Yogi Adityanath in his three-year rule had changed the names of several places including Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. Hotel and Restaurant Association, Director Rakesh Roshan said, "I don't think changing name will have an impact on tourism. It is a political gimmick. Agra is famous across the world for Taj Mahal."

Rajya Sabha Chairman, MPs pay tribute to Ashok Gasti

The Member of Parliaments (MPs) paid tribute to Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti on September 18. He passed away on September 17 due to coronavirus. Addressing in Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Ashok Gasti, who was a sitting member of this House from Karnataka. The country has lost an able parliamentarian."

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income'

As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.

Watch what PM Narendra Modi wants as birthday gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed what he wants as his birthday gift. 'Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' (a distance of two yards). Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy,' PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi's tweet comes amid a massive surge in Covid cases in the countr. India on Thursday crossed the 51 lakh Covid mark and cases continue to rise in most parts of the country. PM Modi has on earlier occasions too urged people to adhere to Covid precautions and maintain social distancing. PM Modi, turned 70 on Thursday and received wishes from politicians and top personalities from other fields from across the globe. BJP is also observing 'Seva Saptah' to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. The events comprise blood donation camps to distribution of oximetres, food items among others. Watch the full video for all the details.

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt

Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable..

'UP govt created a false case': Dr. Kafeel Khan after release from jail

Dr. Kafeel Khan lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after he was released from the Mathura jail following the Allahabad High Court order. Kafeel Khan, who has been in jail since his arrest in..

SSR death case: 'Conspiracy being hatched against Maha govt', says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe on August 09. He believes that a conspiracy is being brewed against the Maharashtra government. "The kind of politics..

