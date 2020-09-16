'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris has been arrested on child pornography charges and faces up to 30 years in jail if found guilty.
'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Facing Child Pornography ChargesJerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix show “Cheer” is accused of luring two boys to send him sexual pictures. But prosecutors say he admitted to doing the same to as many as 15 other..
Star of 'Cheer' Jerry Harris Charged With Producing Child Pornography | THR NewsJerry Harris on Thursday was charged federally with producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.