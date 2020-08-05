Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence'

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus.



Matt Hancock made the announcement on Thursday. Hancock announces an extra £540m for the adult social care infection control fund



Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fund will be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The Health Secretary was giving a statement in the House of Commons on the Government's response to coronavirus. But testing was the main focus for the shadow health secretary. Hancock announces new restrictions for the North East



Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new restrictions in north-east England from September 18. They will include a ban on residents socialising with other people outside their own households, table service only in bars and restaurants and the closure of leisure and entertainment venues between 10pm and 5am.