Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus.


