Speaking to ‘The Guardian,’ Dorris revealed that the alleged assault took place during the 1997 U.S. Open .

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris

Tiger Woods reflects on 2006 US Open on return to Winged Foot: I wasn't ready 15-time major champion Tiger Woods previews the US Open at Winged Foot.

Top golfers set for difficult U.S. Open test at Winged Foot The COVID-19 delayed 2020 US Open will include Tiger Woods who missed his first cut at a major at Winged Foot 14 years ago.

Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood sit two strokes off the lead at the US Open as American Justin Thomas sets the early pace.

Amy Dorris made the allegations in an exclusive interview with The Guardian.

U.S. Open (golf) golf tournament held in the United States

Michigan represented one of President Donald Trump's closest victories in 2016. And one of his most important. The Great Lakes State again is expected to be a..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wish and said that the friendship between India and the US is strong..

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports.

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments Donald Trump slams Joe Biden at a rally in Wisconsin and praises the country'sefforts in finding a vaccine that will be delivered 'by the end of the year'.

A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 –...

Amy Dorris, a former model, told The Guardian in an interview that Donald Trump assaulted her as she...

Also reported by • The Wrap

Donald Trump finds himself on the receiving end of yet another sexual assault allegation, and this...