Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jim Carrey to portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Carrey will appear as a regular player in the upcoming 46th season of ‘Saturday Night Live’.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jim Carrey Jim Carrey Canadian actor

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on "SNL"

 Carrey is not the only new addition to "SNL," the show announced this week.
CBS News
'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall [Video]

'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well. The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now. "SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News [Video]

Jim Carey Set to Play Joe Biden on 'SNL,' Kanye West Urinates on Grammy Trophy & More News | THR News

Jim Carey is set to play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live,' Kanye West caused quite a stir on Twitter while calling out the music industry, even sharing a video of a Grammy being urinated on and Fox News has been hit with layoffs.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:06Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments [Video]

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden at a rally in Wisconsin and praises the country'sefforts in finding a vaccine that will be delivered 'by the end of the year'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden [Video]

Former Pence aide says she's voting for Biden

A former White House aide who helped coordinate the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic sharply criticized President Donald Trump in a video released on Thursday and said she planned to vote for Democrat Joe Biden. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Trump calls 2020 election "most important election in the history of our country"

 President Trump held a rally in Wisconsin while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, held a CNN Town Hall-style event.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on Season 46 of ‘SNL'; Show Adds 3 to Cast

Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on Season 46 of ‘SNL'; Show Adds 3 to Cast Jim Carrey has been set to play Joe Biden on the upcoming 46th season of “Saturday Night Live.”...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast TelegraphTMZ.comNewsmax


'Saturday Night Live' casts Jim Carrey as Joe Biden

Saturday Night Live will return to business as usual for its Oct. 3 premiere, with new episodes...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! Online



Tweets about this

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: Jim Carrey to Portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/A9rvMRqVYD 2 hours ago

_incognico

Black Jeong Jeong RT @newsone: Jim Carrey to Portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/lbwuwVPEt9 2 hours ago

newsone

NewsOne Jim Carrey to Portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/lbwuwVPEt9 2 hours ago

mishy_d

MGCDC RT @GlobalGrind: Jim Carrey to Portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/g01dA0Fq4S 5 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Jim Carrey to Portray Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’ https://t.co/g01dA0Fq4S 5 hours ago

NicoletteKM

Nicolette Mendoza RT @680NEWS: Alllrighty then. Jim Carrey is set to portray presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. https://t.co/CJrcAWFQ7z 6 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Jim Carrey to star on Saturday Night Live - Jim Carrey will portray Joe Biden in the next series of 'Saturday Night… https://t.co/YtaG2SNfsu 13 hours ago

americanpersia1

Neshat Naghavi RT @mashable: SNL just announced who will portray Joe Biden this fall https://t.co/JfFJiY3ovw 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live [Video]

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live

Jim Carrey will portray Joe Biden in the next series of 'Saturday Night Live', showrunner Lorne Michaels has revealed.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:27Published
Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall [Video]

Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
One Night Records launches UK's first socially-distanced immersive live music event [Video]

One Night Records launches UK's first socially-distanced immersive live music event

One Night Records, the UK’s first socially-distanced immersive live musicvenue launches Lockdown Town.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published