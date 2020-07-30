Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston reunite for a good cause | Oneindia News

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited recently for a virtual project much to the surprise of fans who have always speculated about and wished to see the once 'It Couple' together again.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had tied the knot in 2000 and went through a much publicised divorce in 2005.

This is the first time in 15 years that both have appeared on the same platform together.

What brought them there?

#BradPitt #JenniferAniston #SeanPenn