Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston reunite for a good cause | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston reunite for a good cause | Oneindia News

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston reunite for a good cause | Oneindia News

Former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited recently for a virtual project much to the surprise of fans who have always speculated about and wished to see the once 'It Couple' together again.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had tied the knot in 2000 and went through a much publicised divorce in 2005.

This is the first time in 15 years that both have appeared on the same platform together.

What brought them there?

#BradPitt #JenniferAniston #SeanPenn


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brad And Jen Back Together? Exes Reunite For ‘Fast Times’ Charity Table Read

The ice has thawed between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, and for a good cause! The famous exes...
OK! Magazine - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday [Video]

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's small screen reunion will finally take place on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Daily Download: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reuniting For Charity Event [Video]

Daily Download: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reuniting For Charity Event

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are set to take part in a virtual table read of the '80s classic movie "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" to help raise funds for Sean Penn's non-profit CORE.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:07Published
Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only [Video]

Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 22:24Published