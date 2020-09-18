Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:51s - Published
After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News

After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News

After Akali Dal's Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet over a set of farm bills has raised pressure on BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Singh Chautala.

A protesting farmer in Punjab on Friday tried to die by consuming poisonous substance.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for allegedly bringing passengers with Covid-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks.

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, 96,424 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 52 lakh.

1,174 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from across the country.

American technology giant Apple’s first online retail channel in India will go live on September 23.Several thousand people in northwest China have tested positive for brucellosis, a bacterial disease caused by a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits PM's cabinet over farm bills, why is SAD upset with BJP | Oneindia News [Video]

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits PM's cabinet over farm bills, why is SAD upset with BJP | Oneindia News

BJP's oldest ally the Shiromani Akali Dal is upset with the BJP Government as its only minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet and said that it would reconsider its ties with the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published
Akali Dal not only lost farmers', but also ended up losing ministerial berth: Sunil Jakhar [Video]

Akali Dal not only lost farmers', but also ended up losing ministerial berth: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's chief Sunil Jakhar reacted to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur's resignation from the Union Cabinet over two farm related bills passed in Lok Sabha. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published
‘Attempt to mislead’: PM Modi assures farmers after passage of farm bills [Video]

‘Attempt to mislead’: PM Modi assures farmers after passage of farm bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded parliamentarians for passage of three farm bills. PM said that the MSP system and government procurement will remain unchanged. He added that the bills will free..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:46Published