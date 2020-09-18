After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News

After Akali Dal's Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet over a set of farm bills has raised pressure on BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Singh Chautala.

A protesting farmer in Punjab on Friday tried to die by consuming poisonous substance.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for allegedly bringing passengers with Covid-positive certificates twice during the last couple of weeks.

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, 96,424 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally past 52 lakh.

1,174 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours from across the country.

American technology giant Apple’s first online retail channel in India will go live on September 23.Several thousand people in northwest China have tested positive for brucellosis, a bacterial disease caused by a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year.