California firefighters still battling El Dorado Fire nearly a fortnight after it started

California firefighters still battling El Dorado Fire nearly a fortnight after it started

Firefighters in California's San Bernadino National Forest continue to battle the El Dorado Fire that has been burning since September 5.

Footage from September 17 shows fire crews attempting to protect Highway 38 from the flames.

The El Dorado Fire was sparked by a gender reveal party and has since burnt 19,000 acres, with only 66 per cent containment.


