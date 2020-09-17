Large queues for fuel as Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida
Thousands have been left without power along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally made landfall triggering large queues at gas stations.
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane SallyRescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the..
Kneeboarder rides Florida's floodwatersEyewitness video captured a person kneeboarding as a vehicle drove through flooded streets in Florida's Navarre neighborhood on Wednesday, after storm Sally wreaked havoc.
Comeback Coolers to assist with Sally reliefAfter helping in recovery efforts for Hurricane Laura victims earlier this month, the crew at Comeback Coolers is back in action to assist our neighbors in Florida and Alabama following Hurricane..