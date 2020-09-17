Large queues for fuel as Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published 50 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:34s - Published Large queues for fuel as Hurricane Sally wreaks havoc in Florida Thousands have been left without power along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Sally made landfall triggering large queues at gas stations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally



Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 5 hours ago Kneeboarder rides Florida's floodwaters



Eyewitness video captured a person kneeboarding as a vehicle drove through flooded streets in Florida's Navarre neighborhood on Wednesday, after storm Sally wreaked havoc. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42 Published 10 hours ago Comeback Coolers to assist with Sally relief



After helping in recovery efforts for Hurricane Laura victims earlier this month, the crew at Comeback Coolers is back in action to assist our neighbors in Florida and Alabama following Hurricane.. Credit: WXXV Published 10 hours ago

