The event was held via video conferencing on September 18.

He also inaugurated new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation.

PM Modi inaugurates new rail lines, electrification projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (Mega Bridge) to the nation on 18 September 2020 at noon through a..

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) in mysterious circumstances has triggered political fights among different parties and states. Four..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrated his 70th birthday on September 17, thanked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and he also congratulated them on..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation on Thursday during which the two leaders reiterated their strong..

14th and current Prime Minister of India

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 18) inaugurated several rail projects in Bihar and...