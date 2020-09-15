💧Geoff (Dan's my man & I live in NSW!!) Mason RT @slpng_giants_oz: Donald Trump accused of another sexual assault .......... Trump Supporters: I wonder what I'll have for dinner tonig… 57 seconds ago

lin RT @nycjim: *Another woman comes forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to @guardian. *Former model Amy Dorris says al… 1 minute ago

Terri RT @PaulLewis: Exclusive: Former model Amy Dorris comes forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open. Brillia… 2 minutes ago

Linda RT @Na0m111: So far, the most neutral reporting of Amy Dorris' sexual assault allegation. My take? She comes forward 20+ years later, 2 mo… 2 minutes ago

🕷Real RT @Lucy_Osborne: In the Guardian today, Amy Dorris bravely told me about her allegation of sexual assault against Donald Trump. On why n… 2 minutes ago

🌿 G O G E N 🌿 Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris — Exclusive: Amy Dorris alleges Trump forced his… https://t.co/fpZMokEU2G 2 minutes ago

SEND7podcast In the United States, a former model, Amy Doris has accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault. Donald Trump… https://t.co/EtSRh8DntA 3 minutes ago