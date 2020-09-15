|
Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris
Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris
Speaking to ‘The Guardian,’ Dorris revealed that the alleged assault took place during the 1997 U.S. Open.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
