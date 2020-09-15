Global  
 

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris

Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model Amy Dorris

Speaking to ‘The Guardian,’ Dorris revealed that the alleged assault took place during the 1997 U.S. Open.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Star Vandal James Otis Drops Anti-Trump Flyers from Empire State Building

 James Otis -- best known as the guy who destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star right before he was elected president -- is trying to do his part to..
TMZ.com
Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments [Video]

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden and praises vaccine developments

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden at a rally in Wisconsin and praises the country'sefforts in finding a vaccine that will be delivered 'by the end of the year'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

US election: Joe Biden gets angry during CNN town hall grilling by voters

 Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump faced a rare grilling from ordinary Americans in a televised town hall.Today it was Joe Biden's turn.The former vice..
New Zealand Herald

U.S. Open (golf) U.S. Open (golf) golf tournament held in the United States

Woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault at 1997 U.S. Open

 Amy Dorris made the allegations in an exclusive interview with The Guardian.
CBS News

US Open 2020: Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood in contention at Winged Foot

 Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood sit two strokes off the lead at the US Open as American Justin Thomas sets the early pace.
BBC News
Top golfers set for difficult U.S. Open test at Winged Foot [Video]

Top golfers set for difficult U.S. Open test at Winged Foot

The COVID-19 delayed 2020 US Open will include Tiger Woods who missed his first cut at a major at Winged Foot 14 years ago.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:19Published

‘I Felt Violated’: Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

Donald Trump finds himself on the receiving end of yet another sexual assault allegation, and this...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •The WrapMediaite


A former model has accused Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in his private box at the 1997 US Open

Amy Dorris, a former model, told The Guardian in an interview that Donald Trump assaulted her as she...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


News24.com | Donald Trump 'shoved his tongue down my throat' - new sexual assault allegations made by former model

A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 –...
News24 - Published


