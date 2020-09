Related videos from verified sources Some Workers Have Saved A Ton Of Money During The Pandemic



Some workers have saved a ton of money during the pandemic. That's thanks to many not having to commute. Alicia Nieves shows how those savings are being put to good use by some workers. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago Chandigarh start-up assists job seekers



A small start-up started by two young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh is easing job search amid COVID-19 pandemic. In the times of pandemic, when job cuts have halted aspirations, a website called.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:45 Published 2 weeks ago Workers with disabilities having a more difficult time getting rehired during the pandemic



Workers with disabilities make up about one fifth of job market, even still one million workers with disabilities lost their job because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago