Farm bills: Anil Vij lashes out at opposition parties, alleges them of 'misleading people'

Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.
The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14 (Monday). Speaking on the monsoon session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 13 stated that, "The Parliament session is commencing in a weird situation. There is an atmosphere of fear across the country, as well as the MPs. But the situation is changing across the world and in the nation, and it's important to discuss that." "COVID, India-China are face to face in Ladakh and there is tension, GDP has tumbled, inflation, New Education Policy - there are multiple issues before the House that the citizens of this country would want to hear about and Parliamentarians would like to discuss," he added.
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the gold smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia case in Bengaluru are linked. He demaded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter. "There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central and state governments to do a proper enquiry of the case. The CBI should investigate the matter," said the Congress leader.
The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav mocked BJP, for launching its campaign song 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' ahead of Bihar Assembly elections and said that the party should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in the state where it has been "borrowing the face of Nitish Kumar for 24 years". "BJP speaks about 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar', I would like to advise them that BJP should first become 'Aatmanirbhar' in Bihar. They have been borrowing someone else's (Nitish Kumar's) face for 24 years," said Yadav.
RJD leaders paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh at party office in Patna on Sep 13. Tejashwi Yadav, Jagdanand Singh and other party leaders paid him last respects. Tejashwi said, "Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was a strong pillar of the party. RJD is mourning is demise. He was close aide to my father Lalu ji and I have always seen in him as guardian. He was there with us when my father was not physically with us. He was a like father figure to me." Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on September 13 at AIIMS Delhi. The 74-year-old had tested COVID-19 positive in June.
Congress Member of Parliament, Manickam Tagore has given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Facebook's interference in 2014 elections and after that. "I had given an Adjournment Motion to honorable Speaker for a decision on the interference of Facebook India in 2014 elections and after that. Hate speeches have been promoted in Facebook. The government which is silent, can't run away from it."
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's chief Sunil Jakhar reacted to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur's resignation from the Union Cabinet over two farm related bills passed in Lok Sabha. He said, "This is 'double speak' of Sukhbir Badal on farm ordinances led to the inevitable. Akali Dal not only lost farmers' in the process but ended up losing ministerial berth also. This is farmers' win."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded parliamentarians for passage of three farm bills. PM said that the MSP system and government procurement will remain unchanged. He added that the bills will free the farmers from ‘middlemen and other obstacles’. The Prime Minister also shared a video of Narendra Singh Tomar explaining the bills. The three bills for agricultural reforms were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Several parties including BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the bills. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from cabinet on Thursday. Badal resigned in protest against the farm bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal is one of the oldest ally of BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation. He also inaugurated new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar. The event was held via video conferencing on September 18.
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala met Governor Arif Mohd Khan on August 25 over the fire that broke out at the state secretariat. Both the main opposition parties in the..