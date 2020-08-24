Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government during a statement in the Rajya Sabha. He slammed the sedition case that has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged caste based survey in the state. The survey was allegedly conducted to study people’s perception f the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. He has been asked to appear before the police on 20th of September in connection with the case. Sanjay Singh said that how can any member of the upper house of Parliament be anti-national. He said he could be in jail in the next few days and slammed the Uttar Pradesh and the Central government. The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said that the government is indulging in politics of hatred. Sanjay Singh had earlier also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of buying critical equipment at inflated rates amid the Covid pandemic. He also made a personal jibe against Yogi Adityanath. Watch the full video for all details on the case.
A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.
Large number of people lost their jobs or facing huge losses in businesses due to coronavirus. Jaki, a residence of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district is one of them. However, he didn't lose hope and tried another option to survive in this corona pandemic. He started making decorative items for interior. He took unused or waste parts for motorcycle and bicycle to make this decor items. Fortunately, he started getting order. "Buyers put the exports items on hold due to coronavirus. We were free and thought of doing something for interior purpose and started this business and made walk clock, card holder, pen holder and other home decor items. Many people liked these items and we start getting orders form abroad," said Jaki.
Varanasi's famous Sankat Mochan Temple re-opened for devotees after 183 days on September 20. The temple was shut due to COVID-19, now it is open for devotees with COVID precautionary measures. Only 10 devotees are allowed entry at a time and wearing mask is mandatory.Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,825.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.
Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills. Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala. "8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar. "Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added. The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17. It is on table in Rajya Sabha. Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.
Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front. He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front."
Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked entire team of KDMC and seemed happy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the top worst-hit states by COVID.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.
Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case. He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case. He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala. He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs continued demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over the demand of CBI inquiry into Amaravati capital land and FIBER NET scam on September 19. MPs also held placards for probe into Antarvedi Temple incident. Rajya Sabha member AAR Reddy said, "Opposition is damaging image of Andhra. There is an SIT and a cabinet sub-committee which found some clear disNationalcrepancies. We want a probe into these."
A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
