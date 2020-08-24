Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha after Uttar Pradesh government registered 13 cases against him.

The leader alleged that there was "corruption" in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 management by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

"I raised issue over the corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, several opposition leaders supported me, I write a letter against it," said Sanjay Singh.