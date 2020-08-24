Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him

Sanjay Singh writes letter to RS Chairman after UP govt registers 13 cases against him

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh wrote a letter to Chairman of Rajya Sabha after Uttar Pradesh government registered 13 cases against him.

The leader alleged that there was "corruption" in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 management by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

"I raised issue over the corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, several opposition leaders supported me, I write a letter against it," said Sanjay Singh.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanjay Singh (Indian politician) Sanjay Singh (Indian politician) Indian social activist (born 1972)

Sedition case filed against me for exposing UP govt: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

 AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said a case of sedition has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh after he exposed the corruption and scams taking place..
IndiaTimes
‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case [Video]

‘I may be in jail soon’: Sanjay Singh slams Yogi govt over sedition case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government during a statement in the Rajya Sabha. He slammed the sedition case that has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh over an alleged caste based survey in the state. The survey was allegedly conducted to study people’s perception f the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. He has been asked to appear before the police on 20th of September in connection with the case. Sanjay Singh said that how can any member of the upper house of Parliament be anti-national. He said he could be in jail in the next few days and slammed the Uttar Pradesh and the Central government. The Aam Aadmi Party MLA said that the government is indulging in politics of hatred. Sanjay Singh had earlier also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and accused it of buying critical equipment at inflated rates amid the Covid pandemic. He also made a personal jibe against Yogi Adityanath. Watch the full video for all details on the case.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’ [Video]

Faceoff over Covid: ‘Bhabhi ji ke Papad’ jibe; war over ‘clanging utensils’

A massive faceoff was witnessed between MPs of the opposition and the government over the handling of the Covid pandemic. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed BJP MPs who had questioned Maharashtra government over the Covid crisis. Raut said that this is not an issue that should be politicized and added took a jibe at the BJP saying that 30,000 people had not recovered by ‘eating Bhabhi ji ka papad.’ Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal and said that there was large scale corruption the states with regard to purchase of crucial equipments. He also mocked PM Modi’s appeal to the country to light diyas and clang utensils. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi then hit back and drew an analogy with Gandhi spinning the charka to justify the call to clang utensils as a symbolic gesture. He also said that the government took pro-active steps to ensure that Covid spread could be minimized. Watch the full video to know more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:38Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

COVID-19: Recycled decorative items gives new hope to export dealer amid pandemic [Video]

COVID-19: Recycled decorative items gives new hope to export dealer amid pandemic

Large number of people lost their jobs or facing huge losses in businesses due to coronavirus. Jaki, a residence of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district is one of them. However, he didn't lose hope and tried another option to survive in this corona pandemic. He started making decorative items for interior. He took unused or waste parts for motorcycle and bicycle to make this decor items. Fortunately, he started getting order. "Buyers put the exports items on hold due to coronavirus. We were free and thought of doing something for interior purpose and started this business and made walk clock, card holder, pen holder and other home decor items. Many people liked these items and we start getting orders form abroad," said Jaki.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published
COVID-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after 183 days [Video]

COVID-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after 183 days

Varanasi's famous Sankat Mochan Temple re-opened for devotees after 183 days on September 20. The temple was shut due to COVID-19, now it is open for devotees with COVID precautionary measures. Only 10 devotees are allowed entry at a time and wearing mask is mandatory.Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has reached 67,825.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman [Video]

No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Aam Aadmi Party Aam Aadmi Party Political party in India

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues [Video]

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9 [Video]

Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9

Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills. Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala. "8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar. "Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added. The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17. It is on table in Rajya Sabha. Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Amid opposition ruckus, Rajya Sabha passes agriculture bills

 The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs.
DNA
Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha

Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister [Video]

Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front. He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

106-year-old woman beats COVID-19, discharged from hospital [Video]

106-year-old woman beats COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked entire team of KDMC and seemed happy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the top worst-hit states by COVID.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show [Video]

Hancock and Starmer arrive at Andrew Marr Show

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid [Video]

EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid

Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:13Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president [Video]

Kerala CM playing 'very dirty' communal politics in gold smuggling case: State BJP president

BJP president of Kerala, K Surendran on September 20 said that the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a "very dirty" communal politics in the gold smuggling case and he is trying to cover up the smuggling case. He said, "CM Pinarayi Vijayan is playing a very dirty communal politics in the gold smuggling case. He said y'day that Holy Quran and sentiments of minority (Muslims) are the main issues in Kerala. He is trying to cover up the smuggling case with Holy Quran."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Here's how BJP-led government plans to get agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha

 The government has stressed that the bills will act as a protection shield for farmers and accused those opposing the measures of standing with middlemen and..
DNA

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

Amaravati capital land scam: YSRCP MPs continue protest in Parliament premises for 2nd day [Video]

Amaravati capital land scam: YSRCP MPs continue protest in Parliament premises for 2nd day

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs continued demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over the demand of CBI inquiry into Amaravati capital land and FIBER NET scam on September 19. MPs also held placards for probe into Antarvedi Temple incident. Rajya Sabha member AAR Reddy said, "Opposition is damaging image of Andhra. There is an SIT and a cabinet sub-committee which found some clear disNationalcrepancies. We want a probe into these."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor

A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this

Djjpn

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭 RT @DaaruBaazMehta: WATCH N SHARE AAP RS MP @SanjayAzadSln writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman about the Anti-National charges against him by Y… 11 hours ago

anandra12868793

anand rao RT @DaaruBaazMehta: BREAKING AAP RS MP @SanjayAzadSln writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman about the Anti-National charges against him by Yogi G… 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News [Video]

20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

20 top leaders of the Congress party have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking a discussion with her over the leadership issue over the internal crisis in the party. Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published