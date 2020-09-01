Global  
 

Lightning heading to Stanley Cup Final

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Lightning heading to Stanley Cup Final
Lightning heading to Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Finals National Hockey League championship series

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat New York Islanders in Game 6 to advance to Stanley Cup Final

 Tampa Bay Lightning, who beat the New York Islanders in six games, will face the Dallas Stars in their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2015.
USATODAY.com

Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi!

 HOW ADORABLE IS THIS?!?!? An animal shelter in Texas was so grateful for the Dallas Stars' epic run to the Stanley Cup Finals this month ... it named four..
TMZ.com

Preview: Lightning look to clinch Stanley Cup Final berth in Game 5 against Islanders

Preview: Lightning look to clinch Stanley Cup Final berth in Game 5 against Islanders The Tampa Bay Lightning can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Final if they take care of business in...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Lightning outlasted by Islanders in double-overtime Game 5 loss

Lightning outlasted by Islanders in double-overtime Game 5 loss The Tampa Bay Lightning missed a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final when they dropped Game 5...
FOX Sports - Published

Game 2: Islanders vs. Lightning

The Islanders faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley...
Newsday - Published


hrblock_21

denny keller RT @usatodaysports: The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2015 after beating the New York I… 16 minutes ago

usfjds

Josh S. ⚡️🐂☀️🏴‍☠️ RT @FanSided: 🚨 The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup final 🚨 https://t.co/KikIviQX7c 5 hours ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2015 after beating the New Yo… https://t.co/btDPLWTbQ9 7 hours ago

TheScrumSports

The Scrum Sports Your #TBLightning are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final to face the #DallasStars thanks to Anthony Cirelli https://t.co/LaoZBNCSHm 7 hours ago

ActionNetworkHQ

The Action Network THE LIGHTNING ARE HEADED TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL ⚡️ Anthony Cirelli scores the Game 6 OT winner for the Lightning… https://t.co/p5hf7CZDG2 7 hours ago


Anthony Cirelli wins ECF for Lightning [Video]

Anthony Cirelli wins ECF for Lightning

Anthony Cirelli sneaks the puck home in overtime, sending the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:48Published
Denis Gurianov's overtime winner punches Stanley Cup Final ticket for Stars [Video]

Denis Gurianov's overtime winner punches Stanley Cup Final ticket for Stars

Denis Gurianov rips home a scorching one-timer on the power play in overtime, clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the Stars

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:48Published
Hedman's goal in 2OT sends Bolts to ECF [Video]

Hedman's goal in 2OT sends Bolts to ECF

Hedman's goal in 2OT sends Bolts to ECF

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:27Published