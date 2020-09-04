Global  
 

Railway projects in Bihar will strengthen eastern India's rail connectivity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on September 18.

PM said, "These projects, worth almost Rs 3,000 crores, will not only strengthen Bihar's rail network but also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity.

I congratulate everyone." PM Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation and inaugurates new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar.


