Railway projects in Bihar will strengthen eastern India's rail connectivity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation. He also inaugurated new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar. The event was held via video conferencing on September 18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 18 that the new agriculture bills have given new independence to farmers. "Farmers have been given new independence in agriculture. They'll now have more options and opportunities to sell their produce. I congratulate them on passage of Bills. It was necessary to bring these to protect them from middlemen. These are farmers' shields," said PM. "But the people who ruled this country for decades are attempting to mislead the farmers on this issue. They are lying to the farmers," Narendra Modi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded parliamentarians for passage of three farm bills. PM said that the MSP system and government procurement will remain unchanged. He added that the bills will free the farmers from ‘middlemen and other obstacles’. The Prime Minister also shared a video of Narendra Singh Tomar explaining the bills. The three bills for agricultural reforms were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Several parties including BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) opposed the bills. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from cabinet on Thursday. Badal resigned in protest against the farm bills. The Shiromani Akali Dal is one of the oldest ally of BJP.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it. You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar. Out of them, four projects are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment and one on riverfront..
