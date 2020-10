Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 weeks ago

SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's and Friday's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX scrubs Thursday and Friday launch from Kennedy Space Center

SCRUBBED YESTERDAY ANDRESCHEDULED FOR TODAY..

HAS NOBEEN POSTPONED INDEFINITELY.SPACEX UPDATING LATE LASTNIGHT ON TWITTER-- THATTHEY'RE STANDING DOWN FROMTODAY'S LAUNCH OF STARLING DUETO SEVERE WEATHER IN THERECOVERY AREA THAT WILL LIKEPERSIST FOR A COUPLE DAYS.YESTERDAYS LAUNCH WAS SCRUBBEDABOUT 15 MINUTES BEFORELIFTOFF DUE TO A RECOVERYISSUE.

THIS WILL BE SPACEX'S13TH STARLINK MISSION.

SIXTYSTARLINK SATELLITES WILL BEPUT INTO ORBIT WHEN THEY ARELAUNCHED FROM KENNEDY SPACECENTER.

SPACEX SAYS A NEWTARGET LAUNCH DATE WILL BEANNOUNCED ONCE CONFIRMED.FL