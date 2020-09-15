Punjab's economy is farm-based, new agri bills have scared farmers: Harsimrat Kaur
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned as Union Minister on September 17 to protest against the agriculture bills, said the centre should pass the bills after consultation with stakeholders, adding that Punjab's economy is farm-based, and the state's farmers are scared of the new agriculture bills.
"I said government should bring the bills after consultation with stakeholders, what is politics in this?
While commenting on the Farm Bills, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The agriculture bills recently passed in Lok Sabha is against farmers and now we can see the difference of opinion in NDA (National Democratic Party) also". Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament (MP), Harsimran Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet post over the issue. "Opposition parties are misleading people, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agricultural bills the will be beneficial for farmer. India become independent in 1947 but farmers got independence today with these two agricultural bills," said the Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij. Haryana and Punjab farmers have staged protest against the bills.
The president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the party tried their best to resolve the issue with the BJP regarding the new agriculture bills, but were left out of the consultative process for deliberating on them. "SAD was not involved in the consultative process and the party's representative. Harsimrat Kaur had asked for ordinances to be delayed till a broad consensus was achieved after talks with farmers. We conveyed this to Union Agricultural Minister too," said Sukhbir Singh Badal.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 18, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on agriculture bill. He said, "Congress government had made Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in favour of farmers. But now, any big trader can open a Mandi and under these new anti-farmer bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials." "All these anti-farmer 4 ordinances should be seen in totality," Singh added. "I want to congratulate Harsimrat Kaur Badal for resigning from government in support of farmers and would warn Dushyant Chautala not to support BJP on these anti-farmer bills, otherwise he will suffer big defeat in future. He should support farmers," Congress leader further stated.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's chief Sunil Jakhar reacted to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur's resignation from the Union Cabinet over two farm related bills passed in Lok Sabha. He said, "This is 'double speak' of Sukhbir Badal on farm ordinances led to the inevitable. Akali Dal not only lost farmers' in the process but ended up losing ministerial berth also. This is farmers' win."
