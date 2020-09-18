She-Hulk to be played by Tatiana Maslany | Marvel female superheroes | Oneindia News

Marvel studios has found its She-Hulk in Tatiana Maslany.

The Canadian actor will play the role of She-Hulk in Disney+’s Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series She-Hulk.

She-Hulk was the last major character co-created by Stan Lee.

She-Hulk is the cousin of Bruce Banner or The Hulk, and she became this green, muscular and powerful heroine after an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin.

This is why her role is important.

