918 Day, Tulsan's Supporting Tulsan's

918 day, meant to help T ulsans celebrate the city.

9-1-8 DAY.

A TIME WHENTULSANS SUPPORTS TULSA ANDALL IT HAS TO OFFER..

ONSEPTEMBER 18TH..

OR 9-1-8.IN TODAY'S REBOUND GREENCOUNTRY, OUR TATIANNA TAYLORSPOKE WITH A SMALL BUSINESSOWNER, WHO SAYS THIS DAYMEANS MORE THAN SELLINGSIGNATURE T-SHIRTS.

TATIANNA-- GOOD MORNING.TRAVIS JOANN FRIZELL HASBEEN THE OWNER OF BOOMTOWNTEES DOWNTOWN FOR 10 YEARS.TODAY IS ONE OF HER FAVORITEDAYS OF THE YEAR, NOTBECAUSE SHE SELLS A LOT OFSHIRTS -- BUT BECAUSE IT'S ADAY SHE MAKES SURE TO GOSUPPORT OTHER SMALLBUSINESSES... and this year-- the support is more vitalthan ever...THIS CUTE LITTLE SOUVENIRSHOP DOWNTOWN IS CELEBRATING9-1-8 DAY FOR THE THIRD YEARIN A ROW.

THE OWNER TELLS USLAST YEAR SHE SOLD OUT OFALL OF THE SIGNATURE 9-1-8DAY T-SHIRTS IN THE FIRSTFOUR HOURS.

SO, THIS YEAR,SHE CAME PREPARED.

BYALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO BUYTHE SHIRTS STARTING ON THE10TH OF THIS MONTH.

SHE'SALREADY SOLD MORE THAN 15HUNDRED T-SHIRTS.

BUT IT'SMORE THAN T-SHIRT SELLINGFOR FRIZELL.

IT'SMORE THAN T-SHIRT SELLINGFOR FRIZELL.

IT'S A CHANCETO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSESLIKE HERS, ESPECIALLY AFTERTAKING A HIT FROM COVID-19.Joann Frizell//Owner ofBoomtown Tees