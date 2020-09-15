Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye On The Day 9/18

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Eye On The Day 9/18

Eye On The Day 9/18

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in battleground states last night, Hurricane Sally cleanup continues in FL and AL, and Moderna says it expects to know if its COVID-19 vaccine works by November.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 9/17 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/17

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Hurricane Sally left widespread destruction in Florida and Alabama, President Trump contradicts CDC director on COVID-19 vaccine timeline, and Yelp says..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:23Published
Eye On The Day 9/16 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/16

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Hurricane Sally is battering parts of the Gulf Coast, President Trump defends policies during town hall-style interview, and City of Louisville, KY..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published
Eye On The Day 9/15 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/15

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Forecasters say Hurricane Sally could strengthen before making landfall, Wildfires in the western U.S. cause poor air quality, and Macy’s Thanksgiving..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:08Published