Christina Aguilera says her Madonna kiss wasn't shocking Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published 31 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:41s - Published Christina Aguilera says her Madonna kiss wasn't shocking Christina Aguilera has insisted her kiss with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) wasn't "shocking" and she never expected it to be controversial. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Christina Aguilera: Madonna kiss wasn't shocking

ContactMusic - Published 5 hours ago





Tweets about this