Some still waiting on stimulus: IRS sending letters to those due money

Alicia Nieves shows us millions of people need to be paid and is looking at what the i-r-s is doing to get people their money.

Five months after it first started sending out stimulus checks the IRS is still struggling to get everyone the cares act money they are entitled to.

THEY HAVE TOTAKE ACTION: EITHER GO TO THEIRS'S WEBSITE AND FILL OUT THENON-FILER FORM OR FILE A TAXRETURN."IT IS ALSO REALLY IMPORTANTTHAT PEOPLE REALIZE THAT IF THEYUSE THE NON-FILER PORTAL THEYWON'T BE ABLE TO CLAIM THEEARNED INCOME CREDIT AND MANY OFTHESE PEOPLE MAY BE ELIGIBLE FORTHEEARNED INCOME CREDIT.""THOSE PEOPLE NEED TO FILE AREGULAR RETURN RATHER THAN USETHE NON-FILER PORTAL AND IDON'T THINK THE IRS HAS DONE AREALLY GOOD JOB OF TELLINGPEOPLE THAT." THE EARN INCOMECREDIT IS WORTH UP TO $6,000.FOR THE TWO TO THREE MILLIONPEOPLE STILL ELIGIBLE FOR $500PER DEPENDENT."SOCIAL SECURITY RETIREES ANDDISABLED PERSON, IT GAVE THEMLESS THAN 48 HOURS TO GO ONLINEIFTHEY HAD CHILDREN, THAT MEANTTHEY COULD GET AN ADDITION $500,AND ENTER THAT ON THE NON-FILERPORTAL.

WELL A LOT OF THESEFOLKS DON'T HAVE ONLINE ACCESS."IT ACTUALLY TOOK A LAWSUIT THATIS STILL IN THE PROCESS OF BEINGSETTLE FOR THE IRS TO REOPEN THEPORTAL."THOSE STILL ELIGIBLE TO CLAIMDEPENDENTS HAVE UNTIL THE END OFSEPTEMBER TO CLAIM THEMTHROUGH THE IRS'S NON-FILERPORTAL.THE ESTIMATED 9 MILLIONNON-FILERS ELIGIBLE FOR THE FULL$1200 ECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENTHAVE UNTILOCTOBER 15TH TO TAKE THEIRREQUIRED ACTION.

AND YOUDON'T HAVE TO WAIT FOR AN IRSLETTER TODO SO.

IF YOU THINK YOU AREAMONG THOSE ELIGIBLE YOU CAN GOTO THE IRS'S SITE AND FILL OUTTHENON-FILER FORM NOW.I'M ALICIA NIEVES REPORTING