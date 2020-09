Compass Home Group is open! Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:58s - Published 6 minutes ago Compass Home Group is open! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY'S FIRST SHOUT OUT COMEFROM COMPASS HOME GROUP. TODAYIS THE FINAL FEEL GOOD FRIDAYOF THE SUMMER. COMPASS HOMEGROUP WILL BE WAVING POSITIVESIGNS AS YOU PASS BY THEIRMAIN STREET OFFICE .. IT'STODAY FROM 8:30 TO 9:30 IN THEMORNING. THERE'S ARE A LOT OFLOCAL BUSINESSES THAT NEEDYOUR SUPPORT RIGHT NOW. GO TOWMAR 2 NEWS DOT COM SLASHOPEN. IF YOU WANT TO SAY GOODMORNING MARYLAND, SEND US YOURSHOUT OUT TO LAUREN DOT COOKAT WMAR DOT COM.A LCOAL PASTOR WANTS TO HELPGET PEOPLE OFF THE STREET





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Spreading positivity in Bel Air



Spreading positivity in Bel Air Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:23 Published 23 hours ago