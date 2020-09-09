|
|
|
WHO Warns of 'Alarming Rates' of Coronavirus Transmission in Europe
WHO Warns of 'Alarming Rates' of Coronavirus Transmission in Europe
Hans Kluge, the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO), made the statement during a press conference on Thursday.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
WHO: Rising case numbers should serve as a wake-up call
World Health Organisation regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, says thatincrease numbers of positive Covid-19 tests across the continent should "serveas a wake-up call for us all".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|