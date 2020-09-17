Global  
 

US Attorney General William Barr Compares COVID-19 Lockdowns to Slavery

US Attorney General William Barr Compares COVID-19 Lockdowns to Slavery

US Attorney General William Barr Compares COVID-19 Lockdowns to Slavery

Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Wednesday while onstage for an event at Hillsdale College.


Covid 19 coronavirus: US Attorney General William Barr compares lockdown to slavery

 US Attorney General William Barr drew sharp condemnation on Thursday (US time) for comparing lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic to slavery.In..
Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power [Video]

Seattle Mayor Says AG Barr's Call To Charge Her A 'Chilling' Abuse of Power

For months, Seattle has dealt with nightly protests. Some have become violent. Some have become deadly. Some protesters camped out and occupied the area outside Seattle police's East Precinct building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Protesters dubbed it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. And according to CNN, US Attorney General William Barr was not happy about it. Despite White House threats, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan refused to allow federal troops to move the protesters out.

Barr under fire for comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery

 Attorney General William Barr is under fire for comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery. Jeff Pegues reports.
House Whip James Clyburn calls Barr's slavery comment the most 'God-awful thing I've ever heard'

 Barr said Wednesday, "other than slavery," the coronavirus lockdown measures were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history."
Attorney General William Barr brings up slavery when referring to quarantining during the pandemic

 The attorney general made several shocking statements at a Constitution Day event sponsored by Hillsdale College. Catherine Herridge reports from the Department..
William Barr takes aim at prosecutors inside his own Justice Department

 WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr took aim at his own Justice Department on Wednesday night, criticizing prosecutors for behaving as “headhunters”..
In Controversial Speech AG Barr Criticizes His Own DOJ Prosecutors

In Controversial Speech AG Barr Criticizes His Own DOJ Prosecutors Watch VideoIn a wide-ranging speech Wednesday night at a conservative college in Michigan, Attorney...
Trump's unrestrained full partner? Attorney General William Barr echoes president in slamming DOJ

Attorney General William Barr launched an extraordinary rebuke of lawyers under his command that drew...
US Attorney General says aside from slavery, COVID-19 lockdowns are the greatest intrusion on liberties

US Attorney General William Barr has said that coronavirus lockdowns are the greatest intrusion on...
Attorney General Barr defends comments he previously made [Video]

Attorney General Barr defends comments he previously made

Attorney General Barr claims coronavirus lockdowns are "the greatest intrusion on civil liberties since slavery". Barr is also defending remarks he made about the leaders of the Black Lives Matter..

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition [Video]

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald..

Barr compares coronavirus lockdowns to slavery [Video]

Barr compares coronavirus lockdowns to slavery

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday argued that coronavirus-related lockdown orders were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in U.S. history "other than slavery."

