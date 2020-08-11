Global  
 

FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
With both Manchester United and Manchester City returning from their gameweekone blanks, the focus is on the returning stars ahead of GW2.

To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and therest determined by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating.


