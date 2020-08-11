FPL gameweek 2 tips: Bosses face choice between United and City stars

To help youdecide who is worth backing, the PA news agency has developed a Transfer Scoremetric, with a player’s form accounting for 50 per cent of the rating and therest determined by cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating.
As the FPL season goes live for 2020/21, we take a look at which playersperformed best last season. From Teemu Pukki's blistering start to JamieVardy's purple patch, there were plenty of points on offer from surpriseassets.
The Fantasy Premier League has named a new winner for the 2019/20 season afterthe original was disqualified for a breach of the game’s terms and conditions.Josh Bull, a researcher in mathematical oncology at Oxford University, hasreplaced Bulgarian fantasy football manager Aleksandar Antonov two weeks afterthe end of the season.
