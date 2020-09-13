Global  
 

Naomi OsakaWon't Play At French Open

Naomi Osaka will not play at the French Open.

Just last week Osaka won the U.S. Open.

Osaka revealed on social media that she is battling a hamstring injury.

"My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay..." ..."These 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time." She previously told reporters she suffered the injury during the Western & Southern Open, which was held a week before the start of the US Open


