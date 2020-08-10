|
|
|
Elle Fanning to front podcast on deadly diet pill
Elle Fanning to front podcast on deadly diet pill
Elle Fanning has signed on to narrate a documentary podcast series warning listeners about the controversial diet pill DNP.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actresses Roundtable With Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and
Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and Robin Thede joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected television shows.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:32Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Elle Fanning Teaches You Georgia Slang
Elle Fanning schools us in Georgia slang. From "dawgs" to "Waffle House," Elle will leave you saying "well I'll be" after this episode of Slang School.
Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 08:56Published
|