World Bank Chief Economist: Post COVID Recovery Could Take Five Years

World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, expects full global economic recovery to take as long as 5 years.

At a virtual conference hosted by El Pais said "everything depends" on when a vaccine gets approved and how long it would take for global access.

Reinhart pointed out that the pandemic-caused recession will be more prominent.

She also said it would last longer in some countries than in others.

Business Insider reports the number of reported coronavirus cases worldwide passed 30 million, with over 946,000 fatalities.


