Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus pandemic: Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic: Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel
Coronavirus pandemic: Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Coronavirus pandemic: Israel imposes second coronavirus lockdown during high holidays [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Israel imposes second coronavirus lockdown during high holidays

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:06Published

Israelis protest against second virus lockdown

 Shares Hundreds of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv late Thursday against a second nationwide lockdown, the first such move in the world to tackle a renewed spike..
WorldNews

President Trump Brokers Middle East Peace and Prosperity

 In-page image(s) Body New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman observed in a column he wrote in 1996 that “no two countries that both have a McDonald’s have..
WorldNews

Today in History for September 17th

 Highlights of this day in history: The Battle of Antietam sets a bloody record during America's Civil War; Work ends on U.S. Constitution; Israel and Egypt's..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Facing New Lockdown, Israel’s Captains of Commerce Talk Consequences

Many businesses are seen at risk of closure from what is being described so far as the world’s only...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Tweets about this

Frentecivico

Frente Cívico RT @felschwartz: Israel today had ~5,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, the most since the pandemic began. T-3 days until the second… 3 days ago

ravigahlla

Ravi @FiddlerNeros @washingtonpost There are far left anarchists taking advantage of legitimate protests to gain headlin… https://t.co/cMke9NXTbo 3 days ago

QueerjohnPA

Queerjohn PA Israel cases hit record high ahead of second nationwide lockdown https://t.co/r0VpokQD3h 3 days ago

MikeArgi

Michael Argiroudis Israel cases hit record high ahead of second nationwide lockdown https://t.co/WdvgXos7hH 3 days ago

Sarvesh16960722

Sarveshwar RT @RaviSingh_14: "Israel imposes second nationwide bec of #coronavirus pandemic lockdown as cases surge" https://t.co/yb60n909BT Should… 3 days ago

felschwartz

Felicia Schwartz Israel today had ~5,000 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, the most since the pandemic began. T-3 days until the… https://t.co/5cZtw8hWmo 3 days ago

_Karen_ah

Karen 🦠 🆓 🗽🌊🇺🇸 Since @realdonaldtrump is not going to address the civil rights movement, BLM, can DJT at least address the coronav… https://t.co/BMTX9RuENz 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indians return from Pakistan: 400 people stranded amid Covid lockdown back [Video]

Indians return from Pakistan: 400 people stranded amid Covid lockdown back

Around 400 people reportedly returned from Pakistan to India via the Wagah-Attari border crossing. They were stuck in the neighbouring nation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published
Gaza lockdown eased as economy crumbles amid pandemic [Video]

Gaza lockdown eased as economy crumbles amid pandemic

Most people are allowed to go out during the day, but certain areas remain off-limits.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning [Video]

Covid update: 1,500 crore vaccine doses; onion export ban; Oct-Nov warning

From the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer commenting on the possible timeline of the final vaccine reaching every person on the planet, to the World Health Organisation warning that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published