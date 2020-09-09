Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.
