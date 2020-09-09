Wales 's first minister had the idea to keep a third of the workforce on rotation at home permanently.

Coronavirus pandemic: Working from office could become history

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to re-sign Wales forward Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale hasfound himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs couldbe on the cards. PA understands talks are under way about a potential moveback to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin hisformer club.

Gareth Bale's agent says the Real Madrid forward is "close" to a move back to Tottenham Hotspur but admitted it is a complicated deal to thrash out. The Wales..

Dr Cai Ladd, an expert in the field at Glasgow University, said NRW's study was important and restoring these areas should be seen as a "key priority". "There..

Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom