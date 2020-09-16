Monkey takes selfies and video after stealing student's phone in Malaysia

A monkey stole a student's phone then recorded himself and took selfies.

The handset belonging to Zackrydz Rodzi was taken from his house in Johor, Malaysia, on September 12.

With no sign of intruders, Zackrydz was baffled by the apparent theft.

However, he found his smartphone the next day and was astonished when he discovered the content that had been added.

A wild monkey appeared to have taken several selfies and videos while playing with the device.

At one point, the primate seemed to be trying to eat the phone - giving a close-up view inside its mouth.

There were also a series of photos of the monkey, trees and other foliage on the phone.

"This is something that you might see once in a century," Zackrydz said.

The student said he found the phone after his father told him there ''was a monkey roaming around the house''.

Zackrydz said there is no history of monkeys stealing things from houses in the local neighbourhood.

He believes the monkey may have entered the house through his brother's open bedroom window before stealing the phone.