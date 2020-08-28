Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Much Wealth Did US Billionaires' Earn In The First 6-Months Of The Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:31s - Published
How Much Wealth Did US Billionaires' Earn In The First 6-Months Of The Pandemic

How Much Wealth Did US Billionaires' Earn In The First 6-Months Of The Pandemic

The wealth of 643 of US' richest billionaires rose from $2.95 trillion to $3.8 trillion between March 18 and September 15.

This marks a 29% increase over those six months.

That's according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness said.

Tesla founder Elon Musk's wealth increased by 273% in the period to $92 billion.

Jeff Bezos wealth increased 64.8%, from $113 billion to $182.

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth increased from $54 billion to $100.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US billionaires' wealth grew by $845 billion during the first six months of the pandemic

A report by the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness said wealth of 643 US...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Peloton Stock Leaps [Video]

Peloton Stock Leaps

On Friday, Peloton stock rose as much as 13% in pre-market trading. The increase came after the connected-fitness group reported its first quarterly profit. Robust demand for at-home exercise equipment..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:26Published
Jeff Bezos Broke His Own Wealth Record [Video]

Jeff Bezos Broke His Own Wealth Record

Jeff Bezos already holds the title of the world's richest man. Now the tech mogul's net worth has skyrocketed once again, setting another new record. According to CNN, on Wednesday, the Amazon CEO's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published