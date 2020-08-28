How Much Wealth Did US Billionaires' Earn In The First 6-Months Of The Pandemic

The wealth of 643 of US' richest billionaires rose from $2.95 trillion to $3.8 trillion between March 18 and September 15.

This marks a 29% increase over those six months.

That's according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies and Americans for Tax Fairness said.

Tesla founder Elon Musk's wealth increased by 273% in the period to $92 billion.

Jeff Bezos wealth increased 64.8%, from $113 billion to $182.

Mark Zuckerberg's wealth increased from $54 billion to $100.